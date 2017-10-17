HELENA – Gallatin Valley resident Richard Barber continues his efforts to prevent the tragedy that his family experienced nearly 20-years ago.

The Montana man has spent years uncovering a defect with Remington rifles and is pushing for the fix. The defect is that the bolt-action rifles allegedly fire without the trigger being pulled.

He’s now taking his one-man information campaign to social media.

“But I’m here to tell you that more people will die this year. We just don’t know who yet,” said Barber.

Barber said families from across the country who are looking for answers have been contacting him through social media. Families of four children killed in the past two years by alleged misfires from Remington 700 rifles are among those who have reached out.

“They’re just looking for the facts like I once sought for myself,” said Barber. “They’re hoping that I will help them.”

Barber says Remington has known for more than 70 years that the company’s most popular rifle’s fire control mechanism has a fatal flaw that causes the rifle to fire without the trigger being pulled.

Barber has amassed millions of internal Remington documents to prove his point.

“So I can connect the dots.”

This past weekend Barber started using a new tool in his quest to inform the public…a Facebook page called “Remington Facts Counterpoint”, where Barber posts Remington documents along with his own commentary.

“The next two documents I show…the Model 700, 28-years later experiencing the same exact malfunction identified in the 1947 memo and 29-years later Remington referring to these malfunctions as a defect.”

The purpose of Barber’s Facebook page is fairly basic: For people to see the evidence for themselves.

“And I feel entitled to say it as long as I can prove it. And back up what I’m saying as a fact.”

Montana’s big game rifle hunting season begins Saturday. A reminder for Barber of his son’s death, on an October hunting day 17 years ago.

Seventeen years ago Barber began a painful search for answers regarding his son’s death.

Now he’s bringing what he found to other grieving families.

“So I’m in the best position to educate and inform others. Either after the fact or hopefully before one of these tragedies befall another family this hunting season.”

Barber said he thinks a lot about who has been injured or killed.

“One child, for instance, would have had her pilots license before her drivers license. She was killed at 12 years old.”

“This year,” said Barber, “I’m going to focus on saving one life.”

Barber hopes his efforts will get people talking and get people to take action.

“If you own one of these guns, look at the facts and if the facts compel you, get your gun fixed. Even if it’s at your own expense.”

Barber says an after-market trigger assembly for a Model 700 costs approximately $150.00.

MTN reached out to Remington for comment on this story. The phone call was not returned.

You can view many of the documents Barber has collected here.