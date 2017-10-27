MISSOULA – The Missoula County Attorney’s office has filed charges against the man who is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 near Bonner on Wednesday.

A 54-year-old woman, whose name has not been released at this time, died in the early morning crash.

Missoula County Attorney Kirsten Pabst says a warrant has been issued for one count of negligent homicide and eight counts of criminal endangerment — each of the counts represents a person that was run off the road before the collision.

Authorities say the wrong-way driver remains in the hospital. Once he’s released he’ll be arrested. His name is not being released at this time.

The Montana Highway Patrol says the head-on crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Wednesday east of Bonner on Interstate 90. MHP continues to investigate the incident.

-Melissa Rafferty reporting for MTN News