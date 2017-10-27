BELGRADE – After years of planning and $7 million, Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport opened up its new runway Thursday for small aircraft.

A big crowd including previous board members was on hand. There were two ribbon cutting ceremonies on the new runway, one from Belgrade Chamber of Commerce and the other one from the Bozeman Chamber of Commerce.

“Well, it’s a pretty special invite to be part of this celebration. I’ve been flying off of Gallatin Field for 42 years and my airplane is kind of special. And to be part of it, it’s kind of unique,” said pilot Tim Linn.

“We are extremely excited. It’s been a long time coming, obviously,” added Airport Director Brian Sprenger. “Initial thoughts of this were 45 years ago and to culminate today, being able to use this runway and support all the aviation of southwest Montana, we’re very excited.”

After the initial take off by Linn, summit aviation owner and founder Ben Walton was the very first one to land, ending the runway dedication ceremony.

-Kenneth Webb reporting for MTN