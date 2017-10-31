HELENA – The franchise restaurant, Pizza Ranch, is officially coming to Helena. Construction of the building began on North Sanders Street in June.

This will be Montana’s third location.

Pizza Ranch, known for their buffet style pizza and crispy ranch chicken, has locations in Billings and Butte.

The chain has 200 locations in 13 states, mostly in the Midwest. Tim Mazzaferro, Wagons West Director of Operations, said the Helena location will include both a restaurant and a video arcade.

Story continues below



The franchisee of the Wagon West locations, Mike Christianson, says they are continuing to expand their family-friendly locations in Montana.

“There isn’t another option for kids and adults both in the area to have fun, so adding a Fun Zone Arcade just takes it one step further in creating entertainment for the whole family,” Christianson said.

The chain also known for its community outreach initiatives, gives back by helping serve those in need, offering fundraising events for eligible local nonprofits, supplying party rooms for business meetings, birthdays and more.

Christianson said, “Our team will strive to be as involved in the community as we can be, partnering up with local schools, churches and businesses. We have many great programs in place.”

Along with their chicken and pizza options, Pizza ranch will also offer a salad bar and dessert on the buffet. Patrons can also order carry out or delivery. Christianson says they also offer catering.

Other franchise opportunities are available here.

For more information about Pizza Ranch including employment opportunities click here.

To view their Facebook page click here.