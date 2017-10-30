UPDATE: On late Monday afternoon NorthWestern Energy’s website showed that power had been restored to all those affected by the outage. For updates click here.

GREAT FALLS – On Monday, a power outage was reported that has affected parts of Great Falls.

As of 12:19 p.m., NorthWestern Energy said that the outage is affecting an estimated 1,886 customers.

“Customers” often refers to a business or a residence, so the number of people without electricity is often much higher than that figure.

People began reporting the outage at about 11:45 a.m. on Monday.

The outage appears to be affecting people on the west side of town.

We do not yet know the cause of the outage.

NorthWestern Energy says that power is expected to be restored by 2:30 p.m. or sooner.

Safety reminder: if traffic lights are not working due to a power outage, the intersection must be treated as a four-way stop.