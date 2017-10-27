BUTTE – A group in Butte is bringing mining history back to life.

Retired miners and engineers spent more than a mouth cleaning and fixing hoist engines at the Steward mine yard that were once used to pull miners and materials in and out of the underground mine.

These compressed air-powered machines are more than 100 years old and have not been used for decades.

“We just love this mining history, love this big ol’ machinery,” said retired miner Larry Hoffman. “They don’t make stuff like this anymore. This is from decades before the throwaway society.”

People will get a chance to see them run these old hoist engines Saturday from noon until 4 p.m. at the Steward Mine off N. Main Street. All are welcome.

-John Emeigh reporting for MTN