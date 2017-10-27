BOZEMAN – Simms Fishing will be moving its Bozeman warehouses to Seattle.

The new warehouses in Seattle will be managed by the same company it uses for storage in its overseas companies.

With the warehouse relocation, the employees that are currently in Bozeman will have an opportunity to stay on with Simms, or Simms will work with them to find a new job with another company.

“The number one and leading reason that we are moving to Seattle is that we need scalable space to accommodate our growth in the future,” said Simms President K.C. Walsh.

With the new room in Bozeman, Walsh says they hope to start manufacturing rain gear.

-Morgan Davies reporting for MTN