GREAT FALLS – A suspect has been charged in connection with an accidental shooting on Saturday in Great Falls.

Gavin Samuel Key has been charged with felony criminal endangerment after he accidentally fired a shotgun, injuring Frank Rosette.

It happened on Saturday just before 11 p.m. at an apartment building near 7th Street South and 14th Avenue.

Court documents filed Monday state Key, 20, was in one of the apartment units with a friend and consumed “three or four Twisted Teas” and was planning on going rabbit hunting with his friend, the owner of the shotgun.

Key told police that when his friend handed him the shotgun, Key proceeded to rack the slide and pulled the trigger, which loaded a shell into the chamber and fired a shell into and through the wall.

The man in the apartment next door, Rosette, sustained wounds to his right arm, right side of his body, and left hand. He was taken to Benefis Health System for treatment of his wounds, which were superficial. He released a short a time later.

Rosette told MTN on Sunday: “As I was getting ready to grab my phone, I heard a loud bang and my TV flew forward. I thought at first that my TV must have exploded.” He realized after seeing his arm bleeding and the hole in the wall that he had been peppered by a shotgun blast.

Rosette said he didn’t realize how bad it could have been until he got home from the hospital.

“If I would have been six inches forward grabbing my phone, I would have taken a direct point blank shot to the rib cage,” he said. “That would have been trouble too. I am definitely counting my blessings that all I got was some superficial wounds. Those cuts and bruises will heal up in a complete of days.”

According to court documents, Key told police that he owned a similar shotgun and was familiar with how they operate; he said he didn’t know why he pulled the trigger, and admitted that doing so was “dumb.”

Key has also been charged with a misdemeanor count of possession of an intoxicating substance; a preliminary breathalyzer test yielded a result of .032.

Prosecutors requested that bond for Key be set at $5,000, noting that he has no significant criminal history and cooperated fully with police.