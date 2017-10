CROW AGENCY – The suspect accused in the stabbing death of a man on the Crow Indian reservation in June is set to begin trial in tribal court next week.

Andrew Plenty Hawk is charged in tribal court with deliberate homicide, aggravated assault and intimidation, according to the Crow Tribal prosecutor on Thursday.

Plenty Hawk is accused in the stabbing death of Timothy Big Man, 29, who was killed in June. Big Man was stabbed in the abdomen. The stabbing happened at an undisclosed location.

The trial is set for Oct. 25.

Under the Major Crimes Act, most felony crimes that occur on Indian reservations are referred to federal prosecutors because the tribal court can only order a sentence of up to three years per offense, with a maximum sentencing of nine years imprisonment.

Federal charges have yet to be filed against Plenty Hawk.

It was unclear Thursday if Plenty Hawk was in custody.

Big Man was described in his obituary as a father, kind and social. He graduated from Hardin High School and was involved in school athletics.

