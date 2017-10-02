HELENA – After more than a century of being a “members only” space, the Montana Club is going public.

Lee Shubert, acting general manager at the Montana Club, said the club had little choice.

“Our membership was dwindling and dwindling, so the decision was made to allow the general public to use the dining room and come in and use the lounge,” Shubert said.

Historically the Montana Club only allowed members who paid pricey monthly fees to dine, socialize and network, but according to Shubert, that model no longer works. Social networking sites and the internet have supplanted the need for private clubs.

“That notion has just…time has passed it by,” Shubert said. “We were facing quite frankly the possible extinction of the Montana Club after 132 years.”

To avoid that, a new business model will be put in place. The club will soon be a co-op where the public can buy stock in the club for $50 per share. However, safeguards are in place that limit one share per person.



“Essentially it becomes a community asset. Someone with money can’t come in and buy up all the shares and take control. It remains essentially in the public interest,” Russ Cargo, president of the Montana Club Board of Governors, said.

While most of the changes are behind the scenes, there is one thing visitors will notice: you can leave the suit and tie at home. The dress code is all but gone, except for one restriction.

“We prefer no baseball caps in the dining room,” Cargo said. “But other than that people are welcome.”

If you’re interested in owning a share of the Montana Club, there will be an open house on Oct. 11 where you can learn how to own a part of Montana history.