HELENA- Toastmasters International President Balraj Arunasalam is visiting Montana for the District 78 Toastmasters Fall Conference.

Balraj hails from Sri Lanka and joined the Toastmasters 28 years ago before being named president this last year.

The Toastmasters are an international organization that works to help improve communication, public speaking, and leadership skills.

Balraj says he was an awful public speaker when he joined the organization but has greatly improved and encourages anyone struggling to give it a shot.

“All of us joined with our shy shivering legs and butterflies in our stomach and then all of us have gained through the program,” said Balraj, “If they have the inhibitions of speaking or leading join Toastmasters to fight all those things.”

For more information about Toastmasters visit their website.