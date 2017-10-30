HELENA – The United Way of the Lewis and Clark Area said Monday it’s one-third of the way towards reaching it’s annual fund raising goal of $775,000.

The nonprofit said in a news release it reached more than $261,000 thanks to donations from members of the community.

The fundraising campaign kicked off in September and aims to promote health, education and income prosperity at the local level. Last year’s fundraiser benefited nearly 40,000 people in Lewis and Clark, Broadwater and Jefferson counties.

However, according to Alison Munson, president and CEO of the United Way Lewis and Clark Area, the nonprofit fell a little short of its $775,000 goal last year but remains optimistic that the generosity of the area will come through this year.

“There is one thing that Helena has and that is generosity. We are the most generous community in the whole state of Montana and I know we will meet our goal this year,” Munson said. “It’s not about feeding one family or getting one homeless person in a bed. It’s about coming to community solutions for the biggest issues that we face.”

Last year, the nonprofit raised $750,000 for use by 39 partners agencies.

According to the news release, some of those efforts include Free Tax Help Clinics, the Early Childhood Coalition to support healthy growth and development of children, and Helena Housing First and Case Conferencing to identify at-risk populations and reduce homelessness.

