A WINTER STORM WATCH has been issued for parts of Montana for late Halloween evening into the beginning of November. Halloween will narrowly escape winter and snow, but clouds will increase with wind and a few showers late in the evening. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s. Most of the day will be dry, but a few showers will move through the Hi-line right around “trick or treat” time. However, the worst weather waits until after all of the little ghouls, goblins, and witches are inside devouring candy. Rain and snow will spread across the state Tuesday night after midnight into Wednesday morning. Snow will be steady in the central and western parts of the state, especially near the Continental Divide and in the central mountains. Wednesday will be chilly with highs in the 30s and 40s, 20s in the mountains. Mountain passes will be snowcovered with reduced visibility. Wednesday night, most locations will drop into the 20s so roads could accumulate some snow. Thursday will be cold and mostly cloudy with a few areas of light snow. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Not much accumulation is likely Thursday, but that changes on Friday. Another surge of snow is likely to develop for a lot of western and central Montana, and some snow could move through the eastern part of the state as well. Areas of snow will continue Saturday into Sunday morning. Widespread accumulation is likely, with several inches in the lower elevations and more than a foot or so is possible in the mountains. The storm will move out of the state on Sunday, but very cold air will be in place with lows in the single digits and 10s.

Stay warm!

Curtis Grevenitz