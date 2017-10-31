Here comes winter! A WINTER STORM WARNING and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY begin at midnight, but the storm is already moving in. Areas of light rain will increase this evening and gradually change over to snow by about midnight. Wednesday will be a snowy day for the western half of Montana. Temperatures will drop steadily out of the 30s and into the 20s. Roads will be very slick and snowcovered. Several inches will accumulate by afternoon in the lower elevations. Mountain passes will have very difficult travel with snow, wind, and reduced visibility. Thursday, snow will become spotty along the Continental Divide and off the Rocky Mountain Front. Highs will only be in the 20s and 30s. Friday, snow will become widespread across the state. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s. Snow will continue on and off through Saturday into Sunday morning. Arctic air will spill into the state this weekend, and temperatures will drop into the 0s and 10s Saturday night. The storm will begin to clear Sunday, but very cold air will remain in place with highs only in the 10s and 20s. Sunday night, some locations will drop below zero! Temperatures will slowly warm Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Be safe!

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist