TOWNSEND – Over the weekend, Townsend put on their first Zombie Run/Walk/Crawl.

Some 80 people registered and 40 people volunteered for the event.

Similar to flag football, the zombies chased the “living runners” and tried to grab their “life” which was a flag.

The Townsend zombie run/walk/crawl was a 3K course.

Story continues below



Local bars and restaurants served zombie themed drinks and after party was held with free pizza and cupcakes for “the living” and the zombies.

Nicole Brown, one of the organizers of the event, said she was overjoyed with the turnout, seeing as this was the first time putting the event on.

“Oh its the best, its the best, you know, team planning has been awesome to all sit around and have breakfast and coffee how we can sell this, even how we can market this event but it’s been so great to see the turn out and see everyone here having fellowship….and spending money at our local establishments,” said Brown.

The idea behind the event was to bring family-friendly fun to Townsend that would also bring commerce and interest to Broadwater County in the fall.

The event was organized by Missouri Valley Marketing.