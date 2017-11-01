UPDATE (4:28 p.m.) – Sheriff Edwards has confirmed that the person who died Wednesday afternoon near Vaughn died of a gunshot wound.

No other information is available at this time. This is a developing story.

VAUGHN – One person is dead after an incident near Vaughn on Wednesday afternoon.

Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards confirmed the death but said there is no threat to the public.

Story continues below



Emergency crews responded to a report of a shooting around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on Fourmile Creek Road. Deputies from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office and an ambulance were dispatched.

The name of the person who died has not yet been released.

No other information is available at this time. We will update you as we get more details.