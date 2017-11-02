TROUT CREEK – A man is suspected of shooting two others before killing himself at a residence near Trout Creek on Saturday evening.

At about 8:50 p.m. Saturday, dispatchers received reports that two people had been shot at a home outside of Trout Creek, according to a statement released by the Sanders County Sheriff’s Office on Monday afternoon.

Deputies on scene confirmed that two people had been shot. One adult female was dead, and an adult male who had a gunshot wound was transported to St. Patrick Hospital in Missoula.

According to the statement, the suspect had fled the scene when sheriff’s officials arrived. The suspect was later found dead a short distance from the residence with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Story continues below



Two Bear Air assisted in the search efforts.

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office said their investigation is ongoing. Names of the victims and the suspect are being withheld pending notification of the next of kin.

MTN’s Augusta McDonnell