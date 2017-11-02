KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — The Montana Highway Patrol says black ice contributed to a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 2 in northwestern Montana that killed a Kalispell couple and injured four others.

Trooper David Mills says the sport utility vehicle was traveling westbound down a hill with a left-hand curve near McGregor Lake west of Kalispell when the 1995 Toyota Land Cruiser hit black ice, slid off the road rolled and struck several trees at about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The crash happened along U.S. Highway 2 at mile marker 88 near McGregor Lake.

A 31-year-old man and 33-year-old woman were thrown from a third-row seat and died at the scene.

The other four people in the SUV — two men and two women — were wearing seat belts and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Kalispell Regional Medical Center.

Mills says all of the passengers in the vehicle were from the Kalispell area, and that speed and alcohol are not factors in the crash.

Mills says drivers should take extra precaution at night when wet roads. The moisture combined with a drop in temperatures can create black ice.

Mills said, “Wear seat belts and be aware that when the roads are wet and the air temperature is near freezing that black ice can occur.”

The names of the victims were being withheld until family members could be notified.

MTN’s David Sherman and Associated Press contributed to this report