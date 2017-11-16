Airmen from the 341st Missile Wing have once again been named the top ICBM (intercontinental ballistic missile) wing during the Global Strike Challenge.

The Global Strike Challenge score postings were held at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

Malmstrom won the Blanchard Trophy showcasing the dedication of Wing One. Malmstrom swept the security forces category by receiving awards for the best tactic team and best firing team.

The 40th Helicopter Squadron and 12th Missile Squadron were also recognized for their hard work.

For six months, the airmen travel to different bases and compete to be the best of the best in Global Strike Command.

Here are all of the awards Malmstrom Air Force Base will bring home:

Individual Awards – Security Forces

Best M9 Shooter: SSgt William Lamb

Best M249 Shooter: SrA Tyler Smith

Best Joint Fires Observer: SrA Jordan Landstrom

Best Tactic Team: 341st Missile Wing

Best Firing Team: 341st Missile Wing

Individual Helicopter Crew Awards

Best Helicopter Aerial Fire Crew: 40th Helicopter Squadron

ICBM Maintenance

Best Power, Refrigeration, and Electrical Team: 341st Missile Wing

Best ICBM Munitions Maintenance Team: 341st Missile Wing

Trophies

Neary Trophy: 12th Missile Squadron

Linhard Trophy: 12th Missile Squadron

Bourland Trophy: 40th Helicopter Squadron

Klotz Trophy: 341st Missile Wing

Charlie Fire Team Trophy: 341st Missile Wing

Spirit Bell Award: 341st Missile Wing

Blanchard Trophy: 341st Missile Wing