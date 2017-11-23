GREAT FALLS – Arthur Lynn Bailey has been charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors after allegedly pointing a pellet gun at an officer.

According to court documents, a police officer responded to reports of an aggravated male at a local address.

Witness reports say Bailey was in an office yelling profanities about the housing officer at the location. The police officer then responded to Bailey’s apartment where he was hunched over in a chair as if passed out.

The documents state officers noticed a glass pipe in his hand and watched him put the pipe to his mouth and inhale smoke.

Story continues below



The officers knocked on the door and Bailey responded immediately and pointed a gun directly at the housing officer’s face. The housing officer deployed a Taser.

The black pistol was later determined to be a pellet gun. Bailey confessed to smoking spice and having the gun in his hand.

Charges include felony assault on a peace officer or judicial officer, felony criminal possession of dangerous drugs and three misdemeanors including criminal possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespass to property and disorderly conduct.

A $25,000 bond was requested. Bailey does not have a criminal history in Montana.

MTN has requested booking photos from the jail but has not yet received them.