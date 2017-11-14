GREAT FALLS – On Monday, the Blackfeet Tribal Business Council announced that it is now offering a $5,000 reward for information which results in the location of Ashley Loring Heavyrunner.

Heavyrunner has been missing since June.

The agency said that the reward will only be paid out upon verification of the accuracy of information and confirmation of the actual location of Heavyrunner by her family and law enforcement officials.

In September the Bureau of Indian Affairs Office of Justice Services offered a $1,000 reward for information regarding the case.

You can call the Blackfeet Homeland Security Tip Line at (406) 450-1922.