BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho and Montana snow bunnies will have plenty of reason to give thanks with several regional ski resorts either already open for the season or planning to open around Thanksgiving weekend.

According to the Idaho Ski Areas Association, Sun Valley’s Bald and Dollar mountains are scheduled to open Thursday.

Meanwhile, Sandpoint’s Schweitzer Mountain will reopen Friday after opening Nov. 17 — the earliest in 20 years. Nearby, Kellogg’s Silver Mountain and Mullan’s Lookout Pass are also open for weekends.

Red Lodge Mountain is ready for the winter season, lifts are set to open at a.m. Friday. Most of the lower mountain will be open, and the Grizzly Peak lift to the upper mountain will also run.

A total of 44 runs will be open, accessible from five chairlifts. All lift tickets are being sold for just $45

Big Sky Resort will open their doors on Thanksgiving day as well as Discovery in Phillipsburg.

Great Divide was the first area to run the lifts in Montana and will be open Wednesday through Sunday.

Just outside of Idaho, Grand Targhee in Wyoming and Lost Trail in Montana have been open since the beginning of the month.

The National Weather Service Climate Prediction Center has recently issued a La Niña advisory, which is expected to help increase the chances of mountains getting more snow this season.