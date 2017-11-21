HELENA – Fifteen children were officially adopted on Tuesday as a part of the Annual Adoption Celebration of Joining Hearts and Families.

Now in its 21st year, the event is part of National Adoption Awareness Month and is sponsored by Catholic Social Services of Montana, Montana DPHHS Child and Family Services and Wendy’s Wonderful Kids.

The new families had their adoption paperwork officially signed by Judge Kathy Seeley before a crowd of supporters at the Capitol Rotunda.

New adoptive parents Dennis and Michele Stewart participated in the ceremony. The Stewarts also fostered the children they adopted and said that they couldn’t imagine their lives without them.

“If you’re thinking about fostering don’t be afraid. It’s totally worth it. It will be the hardest and most rewarding thing you’ve ever done,” said Michele.

Other adoption ceremonies have been held in Great Falls, Missoula, Bozeman and Billings this week.

If you are interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent click here.