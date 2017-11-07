Record cold temperatures this morning were felt in Bannack, Bozeman, Valentine, Ennis, and Utica. Most of the state had very cold temperatures, with the coldest reading -23 in Elk Park. The combination of a blanket of snow on the ground, clear skies, and high pressure resulted in the very cold night. What’s different tonight is cloud cover moving in, so temperatures will not be as cold. Stagnant air has also resulted in a decrease in air quality for parts of the state. The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has asked people voluntarily not burn slash piles while the air remains stagnant. Wednesday, another cold front will drop out of Canada but this will just be a glancing blow. It will be a gray November day with a lot of cloud cover, and a little light snow or flurries here or there. A light coating of snow is possible up along the Hi-Line, but this is not a big snow maker. Highs will mainly be in the 20s. Thursday, warmer Pacific air will try to dislodge the cold air over Montana. The result will be a few areas of light snow, but also a chance at some spotty freezing rain as some levels of the atmosphere will inch above the freezing point. Any snow or freezing rain will be light and spotty, but could create slippery conditions. Highs will slowly warm through the 20s into the 30s. Friday will be partly cloudy and warmer, with highs in the 30s and 40s. Some snow will move through late in the evening. This Veterans Day Weekend will be fairly quiet. Highs will be in the 30s and 40s Saturday and Sunday, under partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies. Monday will be a bit warmer, with highs in the 40s and low 50s with a pretty strong wind. However, a strong cold front will come through late with a burst of snow and colder temperatures for the rest of the week.

Curtis Grevenitz

Chief Meteorologist