WHITEFISH – An art gallery in the Flathead Valley hosted a show that let one local artist pay tribute to all the work the firefighters did this season.

The Dick Idol Gallery in Whitefish hosted an event on Thursday night to showcase artist Crystal Johnson’s work that displayed images from this year’s lengthy fire season.

Her father and grandfather were once firefighters and she relied on their stories to recreate scenes. A few firefighters attended the event and Johnson gave them each a painting thanking them for their service.

Johnson said the night was a great chance to intertwine art with the people who have been fighting to protect the surrounding communities.

“I’m really grateful for the opportunity and I know that whole community just really respects and appreciates the firefighters and I’m glad it’s kind of an outlet, a place to get people together with the firefighters so we can thank them,” Johnson said.

Ten percent of the proceeds from the other fire paintings sold at the event were given to a firefighting fund.

MTN’s Jack Ginsburg