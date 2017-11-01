For almost five months now Ashley Loring Heavyrunner has been missing. She was last seen in June on the Blackfeet Reservation.

Since then, her family has been out looking for clues in her disappearance.

Kimberly Loring said the last time she saw her sister Ashley was when she came to visit her in Missoula last winter.

“The last time I talked to Ashley was on June 6. Ashley was asking me when I was going to come back from my trip, I was in Africa at the time,” Kimberly said.

After Kimberly returned home, she reached out to her 20-year old sister but she never heard back.

According to Kimberly, Ashley was last seen at a Native American Bank in Browning on June 13.

“The hardest part is just everything. You can’t call her, you can’t talk to her, and she is always on your mind. I just want her to come home,” Kimberly said.

Native Wellness Institute Master Trainer Theda New Breast said Ashley is one of hundreds of missing indigenous woman around the United States. New Breast said the a database for missing and murdered indigenous woman will help clarify the issue.

“It is one of the many steps that will begin to clarify that they matter, that they count, and it would lead to continuing the investigation,” New Breast said.

The Native Women’s Association of Canada is just one of many organizations in Canada that tracks missing indigenous woman.

“In Canada they have identified 1,100 indigenous women by picture and by name,” New Breast said.

But in the case of Ashley, Kimberly says she has put her life on hold and moved back home to Browning to help find her baby sister.

“Ashley if you are out there and can see this it is ok to come home. I will not stop looking for you,” Kimberly said.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for any information. If you have information about where Ashley may be, New Breast has asked people to call the FBI tip line at 1-800-CALLFBI (225-5324).