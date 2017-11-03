HELENA – Montana’s Judicial Nomination Commission has named the finalists for Associate Justice on the Montana Supreme Court.

The five applicants include Ingrid Gayle Gustafson, James Gebhard Hunt, Micheal F. Lamb, William Russell McElyea and Martha Sheehy.

The applicants will be interviewed in Helena on Nov 16. The interviews are open to the public, however no public comment will be taken.

The commission will forward the names of three to five nominees to the governor for appointment.

The position is subject to election in 2018. The successful candidate will serve until January 2023.