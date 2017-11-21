GREAT FALLS – Thanksgiving is just a few days away and with that comes a popular, yet potentially dangerous way to cook your turkey.

Great Falls Fire Rescue offered a demonstration to show people dangers of frying a turkey.

In the video, you can see that within seconds the turkey fully engulfed in flames which causes an explosion.

GFFR Captain Nolan Eggen said that many people do not realize that putting a frozen turkey into a fryer is like putting water on a grease fire. The National Fire Protection Association says that in 2015, Thanksgiving was the peak day for home cooking fires, followed by the day before Thanksgiving.

The U.S. Fire Administration notes the following hazards of deep frying a turkey:

Turkey fryers can easily tip over spilling hot oil across a large area. An overfilled cooking pot will cause oil to spill over when the turkey is placed inside. A partially frozen turkey will cause hot oil to splatter. Turkey fryers can easily overheat and start a fire. The pot, lid and handles of a turkey fryer can get dangerously hot and cause burn injuries.

The Butterball website provides the following safety tips:

Although you’re outdoors, using a propane deep fryer can be very dangerous. Never leave your deep fryer unattended and be sure to carefully follow these instructions:

To start, take the wrapper off of the turkey, and remove and discard the neck and giblets.

Deep-fry your turkey outside on a flat surface, far away from homes, garages, wooden decks, etc.

To determine how much oil is needed for frying, place the thawed turkey in the fryer basket and place it in the fryer. Add water until the top of the turkey is barely covered. Remove the turkey, allowing the water to drain from the turkey back into the fryer. Measure and mark the water line, and use that line as a guide when adding oil to the propane fryer.

Pat the turkey dry with paper towels.

Add oil to the fryer (based on the water line).

Preheat oil in the fryer to 375° F.

While the oil is heating, prepare your turkey with any seasonings, marinades, or injected flavor that you desire.

When the oil is hot, turn the burner off and slowly lower the turkey into the hot oil. Slowly lowering the basket helps prevent the oil from bubbling over. Turn the burner back on.

Cook the turkey about 3 to 4 minutes per pound.

The turkey is done when the dark meat is at an internal temperature of 175° F to 180° F and all white meat is at an internal temperature of 165° F to 170° F.

When the turkey is done, slowly lift it from the pot and place it in a pan or on paper towels to drain. Let the turkey stand for 20 minutes before removing it from the rack or basket.

NBC News offers other important tips for people to note when preparing their turkey.

One of the worst things you can do while prepping a Thanksgiving turkey is rinsing it off.

“That’s really a no-no. First of all, washing the turkey will do nothing to get rid of the pathogens or the bacteria that’s on the turkey,” says Carmen Rottenberg of the United States Department of Agriculture.

What it does do is splash that bacteria all over the sink and onto countertops where other food is prepared.

The only safe way to kill bacteria is to cook the bird thoroughly.

A meat thermometer must reach 165 degrees in three spots inside the turkey: The inner-most parts of the breast, wing and thigh.

The USDA also says leftovers should be refrigerated within two hours of serving since bacteria grows quickly on food at room temperature.