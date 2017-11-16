GREAT FALLS – Benefis Health System provided the Great Falls Police Department with Narcan nasal spray, an opioid reversal drug, on Wednesday.

When administered during an overdose, Narcan can block the effects of heroin and other opioids.

The 2017 Montana Legislature passed House Bill 333, which allows broad access to Narcan, the brand name for the drug naloxone, and allows law enforcement to carry and administer Narcan.

According to the GFPD, law enforcement officers across the country and in Great Falls risk coming into contact with lethal amounts of opioids such as fentanyl. Law enforcement officers are typically the first to arrive when a community member is experiencing an opioid overdose.

Even just the smallest amount of exposure to fentanyl can be lethal.

The GFPD said that if Narcan is administered within the first few minutes of an opioid overdose, a life can be saved. Narcan does not have adverse effects and is not addictive.

Great Falls Emergency Services has administered Narcan 41 times so far in 2017.

The GFPD has already installed four Narcan stations at the police station but the expense of the drug prohibited the supply of further doses.

GFPD worked with Benefis Health System on several opioid awareness projects.

According to a press release, Benefis Health System did not hesitate to help when approached by the GFPD and offered to supply GFPD with enough Narcan to equip every officer on patrol.

A small group of physicians also funded enough Narcan to equip every GFPD School Resource Officer.