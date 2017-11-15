BIG SKY – Big Sky Resort is ranked Number two among the best ski resorts in the U.S. according to a new report.

TurnKey Vacation Rentals gathered information from more than 260 ski resorts in the United States, focusing specifically on resorts with over 15 named trails.

The top ranking resorts are based on average ticket price, total number of trails and lifts, vertical drop, length of season, average snowfall and average monthly Google search volume for each specific resort.

The top three resorts in the US according to TurnKey’s study are:

Mammoth Mountain, California

Big Sky Resort, Montana

Snowbird, Utah

