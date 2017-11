BILLINGS – Officers were dispatched to 603 North 25th Street at 4:07 a.m. Thursday morning for a reported stabbing.

A 47-year-old man was found at the scene with multiple stab wounds, according to the Billings Police Department.

The victim’s wounds were life-threatening and he was transported to the Billings Clinic for treatment.

A person of interest was detained, but there is no threat to public safety, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

