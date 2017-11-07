BILLINGS – The Montana Department of Justice has issued a missing endangered person advisory for two children taken from foster care in Billings by their non-custodial mothers.

The girls, Susanna Gibson, 15, and Kadance Spencer, 13, are believed to be in danger and headed to California, according to law enforcement.

Their non-custodial mother, Tianna Pantalion, 35, is possibly driving a black 2007 Pontiac G6 with license plate number 3-48923C.

Susanna is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 120 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. Her lips and ears are both pierced, and she was last seen wearing a black tube top, black shorts, black leggings with holes and a black backpack.

Kadance is 5 feet 3 inches tall, 105 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt and jeans.

Call Billings police at 406-657-8460 or 911 with any information about the girls’ whereabouts.