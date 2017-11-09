BILLINGS – It wasn’t your typical ride-along with the Billings Police Department on Wednesday. It wasn’t your typical police situation, either.

Those who were pulled over received turkeys, not tickets. Minor traffic violations earned Billings drivers an opportunity to be duped.

The turkeys had been donated to the police department, so they decided to share the goodwill. Drivers were given a warning and a turkey.

Officer Andrew Sanders said he enjoyed getting to interact with the public in such a positive light.

“You don’t get to see the amount of traffic stops that we make, or the DUIs that we stop from hitting people, or the drugs that we take off the streets. So to have that tangible thing you’re able to see and know that you’re making a difference, even if it is just a turkey, in someone’s life is kind of nice,” said Sanders.

MTN’s Q2 will partner with the Billings Food Bank for the annual Turkey Tuesday Drive on Nov. 14 to help those in need of what everyone deserves on Thanksgiving.