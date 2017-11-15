BILLINGS – Police said Wednesday night they suspect homicide after they discovered a headless body wrapped in carpet near the intersection of South 32nd Street and Gabel Road in Billings Wednesday night.

Two people walking in the area discovered the body, which was partially covered, just after 5 p.m. in an area that appears to be a transient camp, according to Billings Police Captain Jeremy House. The witnesses told MTN News it was a man, and the that head was not near the body. Police have not confirmed if the head has been found.

Witness Ty Nelson told MTN he and his friend, Dustin Lapp, were walking through the area looking for items that may have been stolen from his truck recently. They were snooping around, picked up a piece of carpet, then saw the body, Nelson said.

“You don’t see a dead body every day, especially not as a normal civilian – no military experience or stuff like that. So definitely shock, we got out of there as soon as possible and called the police,” Nelson said.

House said police are securing a perimeter around the area and will launch an official investigation in the morning.

Police closed off the dirt road off of South 32nd Street as a “crime scene” just after 5 p.m.

Multiple police cars and an ambulance responded to the scene across the street from Billings Collision Repair, north of the Transtech Center. A police crime scene van also arrived after 6 p.m.