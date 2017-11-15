Members of the Blackfeet tribe were in federal court in Great Falls on Tuesday requesting legal ownership of tribal natural resources.

In October of 2015, enrolled members of the Blackfeet Tribe filed a complaint against the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Secretary of the Interior.

The complaint states that by giving tribal members legal rights over the resources, it would stop the illegal dispositions of the defendants.

They are also seeking a federal court decreed water rights certification of bodies of water and waterways that pass through tribal land. They want ownership of all water delivery systems infrastructure that is on the reservation.

Story continues below



The government is asking for the case to be dismissed due to lack of jurisdiction and failure to state a claim.

Judge John Johnston granted an extension in the case so the enrolled members of the Blackfeet Tribe can find a lawyer to help represent them on the complaint.