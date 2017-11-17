BUTTE – The Butte Rescue Mission’s nearly year-long search for a homeless shelter is over.

“It has not been easy, it has not been fun, I won’t tell you that it’s been fun, but I’m looking forward to the new chapter,” said Rescue Mission Director Rocky Lyons.

In a 5 to 1 vote Thursday night, the Zoning Board approved the mission’s request for a variance to locate its new shelter facility on East Platinum Street. Some spoke in favor of it.

“I believe it will effectively serve a good number of residents of this community who currently don’t have a place to live and they’re struggling every day to meet their basic needs,” said supporter Jim Fay.

Three citizens spoke out against the new location.

“The location is too close to Butte High School, to the Mac Center, Silver Bow Homes, the businesses on Mercury, Arizona, and Utah and in Uptown Butte,” said Jim Daly.

Zoning Board members agreed it was a difficult decision.

“We can no longer as a community let the perfect homeless shelter be the enemy of a better homeless shelter and right now we have nothing and we need something better,” board member Tyler Shaffer said.

Now that Rescue Mission has board approval, they plan to meet with the architect and go over the final designs for the plan. Lyons wants to assure those who have had complaints against the Rescue Mission that it’s not going to be like it was on East Second Street.

“I have only been the director for three years and if they give me the chance to show them what the homeless shelter can look like and how it can run properly, I think that they will find that it’s done way different than it’s been done in the past,” Lyons said.

Last week Butte opened a popup shelter to offer a warm place to stay for those who had no place to go during the cold temperatures.

Lyons added that the shelter is expected to be open by May.

MTN’s John Emeigh