BOZEMAN – After President Donald Trump announced the US would not support the Paris Climate Agreement, 380 cities made a motion to support it.

Now, Bozeman City Commissioners are also considering a motion to support the agreement, in an effort to minimize its carbon footprint in support of global environmental standards.

Commissioners say they are looking at the national topic of climate change and bringing it down to the local level as they take a look at how the city can minimize some of its carbon emissions.

“What we do here affects people across the world and what people do in other parts of the world do affect us,” said Bozeman Mayor Carson Taylor.

Story continues below



Taylor believes that Bozeman should support the Paris Climate Agreement, which came in 2015 from the United Nations. It specifically deals with the greenhouse gas emission mitigation, adaption and finance.

“We’ve had a commitment to lowering our carbon footprint since 2008, so really we’re just reaffirming what we are endeavoring to do which is lower the carbon footprint in any ways that we can,” said Taylor.

However, last June, President Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the agreement, something that Taylor disagrees with.

“The city needs to be involved with it because the country won’t be,” said Taylor.

To go along with their support of the Paris Climate Agreement, the city has created a plan to lower the carbon footprint.

“In Bozeman, there are lots of opportunities to invest in our home or apartment to improve energy efficiency,” said Natalie Meyer, City of Bozeman Sustainability Program Director. “You can also look at your transportation footprint and try to once a week walk or bike or use public transit to get to work.”

The goal is to lower emissions by 10 percent from what they were in 2008 by 2025.

“The forecast that we show in the report shows us that we can make some ground with energy efficiency and conservation. But we won’t make great reductions until we partner with our utilities, the county and the state,” said Meyer.

Another factor that has been taken into consideration is the population growth and its impact on carbon emissions, but according to the study done by Meyer, using conservation and reduction methods, the city could still see the emission levels go down over the next eight years.

MTN’s Morgan Davies