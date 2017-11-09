BOZEMAN – A Bozeman golden retriever is gaining internet fame along with three Bozeman firefighters after he was rescued from an icy pond.

Bozeman firefighters were paged for an early-morning rescue on Thursday, Nov. 2.

“We initially got a service call and Captain Norby got on and said there was a dog stuck in the pond, and so that’s when you know you’re going to go (and what) you’re going to rescue,” said Firefighter Brian Rudge.

The dog in the pond was a golden retriever named Finn.

Story continues below



“We hooked me up and I crawled out there,” said Rudge. “I fell through right before the dog, but I crawled again and then broke some ice so the dog could come to me and then they pulled me on shore.”

Thankfully Finn was fine and was able to walk on his own once he was out of the water.

As the winter months continue, firefighters say everyone can learn an important lesson from Finn.

“If you do fall into the ice you need to hold on just like Finn,” said Rudge. “He had his two paws on the shelf. First try to self-extricate, if it fails try to remain calm because the more energy you burn the faster hypothermia can kick in.”

If you are a witness to someone falling in the ice the first thing to remember is don’t go after the person or animal, or you risk falling in. Call 911 as quickly as possible and wait for help.

MTN’s Morgan Davies