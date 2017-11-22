UPDATE (11:53 a.m.) – Tanner Franks was seen in Gallatin County Justice Court Wednesday Morning. Franks is facing a $1 million bail and his next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 15.

BOZEMAN – A Bozeman man accused of stabbing his father to death will be seen in Gallatin County Justice Court Wednesday.

Tanner Franks, 37, was charged with deliberate homicide after being arrested in Big Sky on Tuesday.

According to charging documents, shortly before noon on Tuesday, Tanner’s mother walked into her neighbor’s house on No. 9th in Bozeman and said Tanner had stabbed her husband William Franks. The neighbor called 911 and Bozeman Police officers responded to the Franks’ home and found William dead on the kitchen floor. William appeared to have lacerations to his face, body, and hands. A bloody towel was located nearby.

Story continues below



When questioned, Mrs. Franks told officers that she and William were in the kitchen when their son, Tanner became upset and stabbed William with a knife.

She told officers that Tanner was her son and that he lived in a basement bedroom of the home. She stated she saw Tanner grab a large knife from the kitchen and proceed to stab William in the chest and then leave in his car. Mrs. Franks was not injured in the incident.

The neighbor told officers she saw a black Subaru that was parked in front of the home “aggressively” pull out and leave the area, approximately 30 to 40 minutes before Mrs. Franks came to her residence.

Tanner’s ex-girlfriend who lives in Big Sky was then contacted and told an officer that Tanner had just arrived at her residence. She reportedly said when Tanner overheard the police were on the phone, he kissed her on the forehead and left. Tanner was located and arrested shortly thereafter. He expressed to a Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputy that he knew the reason for his arrest. It reportedly appeared there was blood on Tanner’s shirt and he told a detention officer he had a cut on his hand.

According to Capt. Cory Klumb, William served in the armed services during the Vietnam War from 1969 to 1972. He also worked at the Bozeman High School for 34 years, starting as an English teacher in 1975 and retired as Associate Principal in 2007.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office, Montana Highway Patrol, US Forest Service, MSU Police Department and FBI helped with the investigation.

MTN’s Ken Spencer, Kenneth Webb and Kaitlin Corbett contributed to this report.