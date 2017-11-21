BOZEMAN – Bozeman Police Department says one man is dead and another has been arrested in a reported fatal stabbing in Bozeman on Tuesday.

Police say the suspect, 37-year-old Tanner McCann Franks, was arrested by Sheriff’s Deputies in Big Sky and has been charged with deliberate homicide.

BPD responded to a call of a reported stabbing on N 9th Avenue just before noon. When officers arrived they found a man who was dead.

The incident is currently under investigation and the victim’s name is being withheld until the family can be notified.

Story continues below



There will be a press conference Wednesday morning at 9 a.m.

We will update this story as we get more information.