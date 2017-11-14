BOZEMAN – A Bozeman woman was arrested after an employee at a daycare facility reported to police that she picked up her child while intoxicated.

Amber M. Coleman, 38, was charged with felony criminal child endangerment and was seen in Gallatin County Justice Court Monday morning. Coleman faces a $30,000 bond.

According to charging documents, on Friday, an employee of a Bozeman daycare facility reported that Coleman picked up her 4-year-old son and appeared to be intoxicated. The employee told officers that Coleman got into her car and drove away after the employee tried to prevent her from leaving. The witness later said that Coleman was unsteady on her feet, leaned against a wall for balance and smelled heavily of alcohol.

When officers reportedly contacted Coleman at her residence, they could immediately smell alcohol as they spoke to her. Coleman also had poor balance, slurred speech and was stumbling, but denied she consumed any alcoholic beverages before getting behind the wheel to drive. Later she stated someone had driven her from Big Sky to pick up her son and then home. She reportedly used several different names for the person who supposedly picked her up, including that of an officer who had just introduced himself.

Coleman refused to perform sobriety tests and refused to provide a breath sample. She was arrested and transported to the Gallatin County Detention Center.

Coleman’s criminal history revealed she had five previous DUI convictions in 1996, 1998, twice in 2005 and in 2015.

A telephonic search warrant was obtained for a blood draw on Coleman.

Coleman must undergo alcohol testing four times weekly, is not allowed to have children ride in the car with her and is to consume no alcohol or illegal drugs.

Her children are reportedly living with their grandmother.

