BUTTE – Butte is trying to get a jump on the holiday shopping season with a program to encourage people to shop Uptown.

Uptown Butte is hosting its annual Bundle of Butte event, in which people are encouraged to visit participating businesses Uptown over the next two weeks and put their name in a lottery.

The winner will receive a gift basket of items from all of the participating shops, which features more than $300 worth of gifts.

“We’ve been doing it for about three years now and it’s our way saying ‘thank you’ to people and to generate some excitement for the holiday season. You know, Halloween’s over, so now it’s time,” said George Everett of Uptown Butte.

People can sign up for the drawing as many times as they want from now until Nov. 12. The winner will be announced Nov. 14.

MTN’s John Emeigh