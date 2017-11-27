HELENA-The Montana Highway Patrol says a school bus driver was cited for an early morning crash in the Helena Valley.

According to Trooper Dave Gleich, the school bus driver was headed eastbound on John G. Mine Rd. and stopped at the stop sign. Trooper Gleich says it appeared the bus driver failed to check before attempting to cross Green Meadow Dr. and was t-boned by a pickup truck headed south.

Trooper Gleich says there were four people on the bus and two in the pickup. No one was seriously injured.

Helena Public Schools Superintendent Jack Copps says the bus involved was Bus 51. It is a short bus operated by First Student, the district’s bus contractor.

Story continues below



Copps says two of people on the bus were students at Four Georgians Elementary. Both were wearing seatbelts. Copps tells MTN they were picked up by their parents and taken to a medical facility to be checked out.

Trooper Gleich says the bus driver has been cited for failure to yield.

The bus driver has been placed on administrative leave. Copps says First Student is bringing in safety expert to investigate the crash.