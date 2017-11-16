MISSOULA – The Missoula Food Bank just received a big boost in their “Can the Cats” food drive.

The Missoula Federal Credit Union donated 50,000 pounds of food in the form of potatoes and onions.

Missoula Food Bank Executive Director Aaron Brock says the items are perfect because they have a long shelf-life and the food is being stored by the growers and sent to the food bank on an as-needed basis.

In addition to helping the Missoula Food Bank in their effort to raise more pounds of food than the Bozeman Food Bank in their competition leading up to Cat/Griz, it gives them a welcome kick-start heading into the holiday season.

Last year, the “Can the Cats” food drive raised over 300,000 pounds of food, falling just a few thousand behind Bozeman.

“It was very close, but we lost and we’ve lost 15 of the 17 years that we’ve done this little competition, so our hope is that this donation from the credit union plus so many other donations that we are seeing every single day, really every single hour, pushes us over the top,” Brock says.

The drive runs through halftime of Saturday’s Montana/Montana State football game that takes place this Saturday.

MTN’s Russ Thomas