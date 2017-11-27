WASHINGTON D.C. – The 79-foot-tall Engelmann Spruce from Montana’s Kootenai National Forest that will grace the lawn of the U.S. Capitol, arrived at its destination Monday morning.

Crews lifted the tree from a flatbed driven by Billings’ own Whitewood Transport. With some help from a crane, the process of setting up the tree on the Capitol’s west lawn began.

The tree was cut on Nov. 8 and made a trek of more than 3,000 miles.

The tree will be lit in an outdoor ceremony on Dec. 6 by 11-year-old Ridley Brandmayr of Bozeman. More than 3,000 ornaments collected across Montana will be hung on the tree.

Story continues below



To finish it all off, a five-foot-tall copper star funded by Washington Companies of Missoula, fabricated by Split Mountain Metal of Belgrade and lighted by Western Montana lighting of Missoula will top the tree.

*Video courtesy the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Facebook page.

MTN’s Victoria Hill