EUREKA – The Christmas season has officially begun in Montana.

Many Montanans took part in celebrating the beginning of U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree’s journey this week, during the first viewing event in the Kootenai National Forest.

Following the celebration, the tree was felled and placed on the truck and trailer that will transport the tree across the country.

The tour has its first stop in Eureka on Nov. 13 where folks can get a look at the Engelmann Spruce from the Kootenai National Forest that will represent the state of Montana on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

The tree will also be in Whitefish on Nov. 13 and then travels to Missoula’s Southgate Mall on Nov. 15.

The tree will make its way to Helena on Nov. 16. Click here for all the details.

The tour will end with the tree lighting on Dec. 6 in Washington, D.C. You can click here to follow along with the tree’s travels. Below is a video from the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Facebook page that shows the beginning of the cross-country trip.