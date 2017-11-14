WHITEFISH – The Community of Whitefish had a special visitor on Monday.

The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree made a stop at “Don K Whitefish,” as part of its journey across the country from Montana to Washington D.C. where it will appear on the West Lawn of the Capitol for the Christmas season.

The tree comes from the Kootenai National Forest and Monday’s stops are just the beginning of its 15-day, 3,460-mile journey from Montana to Washington D.C.

It’s being hauled in an 80 foot long by 30 foot wide Hale trailer and will be making whistle stops in 20 communities and six states along the way.

You can click here to follow along with the tree’s travels.

MTN’s Jack Ginsburg