GREAT FALLS – Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards announced on Tuesday that Undersheriff John Stevens will be retiring effective Jan. 12.

Stevens has accepted a new position as the Disaster & Emergency Services Coordinator for Cascade County, according to Edwards.

In a press release, Edwards said that Stevens rose through the ranks quickly obtaining the ranks of corporal, sergeant, lieutenant and ultimately, Undersheriff.

Stevens served as a patrol supervisor and training supervisor, and was assigned to the Central Montana Drug Task Force for six years; for five of those years, he was the commander/supervisor.

Story continues below



Cascade County Commissioner Jim Larson said in a press release, “The Commission is excited to have John in this position. John knows the county well and brings a wealth of experience to the job. We know he will work seamlessly with the City and State DES coordinators, along with our dedicated Volunteer Fire Department and Quick Response Teams, to protect the citizens within the city and county.”

Stevens said, “I am very proud of my years working at the Sheriff’s Office serving the citizens of Cascade County, and I am very excited to start a new career serving Cascade County as the DES Coordinator. I believe my experience working with first responders during my time in the sheriff’s office has provided me first-hand knowledge about several aspects of the DES role.”

Stevens will begin his duties at the DES office immediately after he officially retires from the sheriff’s office in January.

Sheriff Edwards said that he is working on filling the undersheriff position.