GREAT FALLS – United Way of Cascade County has raised more than half of its fundraising goal for its annual campaign.

So far, people and organizations have donated $717,679 – about 60 percent – toward the $1.2 million goal.

UWCC marketing director Kim Skornogoski said giving to United Way is a great way to help the community.

“You are also giving to United Way and our incentives like Graduation Matters,” she said. “That has cut the dropout rate in half and that benefits the entire community.”

Story continues below



The agency’s website says:

United Way is an effective way to give to an array of human service organizations in our community. This year, United Way will support 32 programs at 27 local nonprofits that provide meals to seniors, books and mentors to children and a safe place for abused women and neglected children to stay.

If you would like to contribute directly to United Way in Cascade County, drop off your donations at their office located at 417 Central Avenue, Suite 402 in Great Falls, or donate online here.