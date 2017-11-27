HELENA – A Capital High science class was recently recognized as part of a national STEAM contest.

DeLacy Humbert’s physical science class at CHS was named one of the nation’s 255 state finalists in Samsung’s Solve For Tomorrow Contest.

Humbert’s class used their STEAM skills or science, technology, engineering, arts and math, to become one of the finalists.

The class came up with the idea of a capsule for pills that restricts or controls access to the medication.

James Ewals said he and the class brainstormed the idea to help stop prescription drug abuse in their community.

“People who have issues with not knowing when to take their drugs or how much to take with their prescriptions, and having something that will release based on what the doctors tell them, will help them take the drugs at the right time- the right amounts and not have any problems with it,” said Ewals..

The class has not come up with a name of the prescription-drug-capsule-concept.

Elizabeth Davidson, one of the students, described the container as a metal shell with medication inside, with a timer set to release drugs as regulated by a pharmacist.

“Yeah it’s good that we have everybody just to get different ideas out there and it’s just good to have all the brainpower behind us,” added Davidson.

Humbert is currently working on an activity plan outlining how the students will come up with the 3D design of the capsule.

If her class is named the Montana state winner in December, Capital will receive a $25,000 Samsung Technology package.

“I’m just excited to see how far this thing goes,” said Rachel Kosena, Capital High School student.

The winner of the state contests will compete for three national prizes that include a $150,000 Samsung Technology package.